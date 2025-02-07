World

Ivanka Trump caught in shocking scandal over misuse of USAID money

USAID is a US government agency that focuses on providing humanitarian aid to over 130 countries

  • February 07, 2025
A new report has revealed a shocking revelation about Ivanka Trump’s use of United States Agency for International Development (USAID) funds for a White House event.

As per multiple outlets, USAID documents revealed that Ivanka received over $10,000 in funds from USAID to buy equipment like video recording gear, software and other items like CDs and tapes for a White House event in November 2019.

The revelation comes at the same time when Trump and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk are investigating wasteful spending and mismanagement within USAID.

However, it’s not yet clear which specific event these items were used.

As per the reports, the funds were approved by Jenifer Healy, who was the deputy chief of staff at USAID at that time, along with the Administrator’s Office.

USAID is a US government agency that focuses on providing humanitarian aid like health, education and economic development to over 130 countries.

The following day, the Trump administration released a list of USAID programs they believe are wasteful and should be cut.

This includes funding for a new Sesame Street show in Iraq as well as money directed towards promoting LGBTQ+ advocacy in Jamaica and Uganda.

Additionally, the administration also criticized USAID for spending millions on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs in Serbia, a DEI musical in Ireland and a transgender comic book in Peru.

