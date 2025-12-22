Late Pakistani icon Nazia Hassan subtly honored by Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra 

Trending
  By Fatima Hassan
  By Fatima Hassan
Hollywood's popular couple, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, have paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Pakistani singer, Nazia Hassan, with a heartwarming video clip. 

Before heading for his spectacular performance alongside his two brothers, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, the Sucker hitmaker turned to his Instagram account on Monday, December 22, to pay a heartfelt tribute to Pakistan's deceased pop star.   

Releasing a heartfelt footage of himself with his sibling Joe and his wife, Priyanka, enthusiastically grooving over Nazia’s superhit 1979 track, Aap Jaisa Koi, which she sang for the Indian movie, Qurbani, starring Zeenat Aman.

Nick captioned his playful clip, "Tonight's pre-show hype song. @thezeenataman icon," while playing the song in the background of the video.

Fans share reaction on Nazia Hassan's song: 

Several fans reacted to his video, with one commenting, "It's actually Nazia Hassan, the icon!! Thank you." 

Another netizen dropped a fire emoji with the heartiest comment, "Nazia hassan."

"Pakistani music never disappoints," a third said.

For those unaware, the iconic Pakistani pop star, Nazia Hassan, died from lung cancer on August 13, 2000, in London at the age of 35, leaving behind a legacy as a pioneer of Asian pop music. 

