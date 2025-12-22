Sports
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Sports

Malina Maria Guler, beloved Romanian sports photographer dies at 27

Guler had more than 40,000 followers on Instagram and Facebook

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Malina Maria Guler, beloved Romanian sports photographer dies at 27
Malina Maria Guler, beloved Romanian sports photographer dies at 27

Romanian soccer fan and sports photographer Malina Maria Guler has passed away at the age of 27.

The news of her passing was confirmed by Bihor Oradea where she worked capturing on-field moments in a statement on Monday, December 22.

"The FC Bihor Oradea Club expresses its deep regret for the passing of Malina Maria Guler," an English translation of the announcement read, as per PEOPLE.

It added, "Malina was with the club in the 2023–2024 season, a season in which FC Bihor Oradea gained promotion in the Second League, contributing through professionalism and dedication to capturing the moments and emotions of this sporting journey."

She is reported to have fallen to her death from the 7th floor of the apartment she rented in Oradea.

However, the exact cause and circumstances of Guler’s death have not been officially revealed or confirmed by any authentic source.

People close to Guler said she appeared to be struggling with personal difficulties, including her father's severe illness and her own battle with cancer.

Guler, who had more than 40,000 followers on Instagram and Facebook, also covered other events in her home city, including music concerts. 

She frequently shared photos with players and friends on social media, as well as videos of her working.

Red Bull boss defends Max Verstappen: ‘He is a great guy, not a diva’

Red Bull boss defends Max Verstappen: ‘He is a great guy, not a diva’
Steelers star DK Metcalf in trouble after punching Lions’ fan: ‘Hefty fine’

Steelers star DK Metcalf in trouble after punching Lions’ fan: ‘Hefty fine’

Carlos Alcaraz and Coach Ferrero's shocking split reason revealed by Bartoli

Carlos Alcaraz and Coach Ferrero's shocking split reason revealed by Bartoli
Jake Paul flaunts wealth, guns on private jet in post Joshua defeat stunt

Jake Paul flaunts wealth, guns on private jet in post Joshua defeat stunt
Alexandar Isak faces 'serious' injury concern after scoring in Liverpool victory

Alexandar Isak faces 'serious' injury concern after scoring in Liverpool victory
Cristiano Ronaldo gets heartfelt shoutout from Mbappé after 59-goal feat

Cristiano Ronaldo gets heartfelt shoutout from Mbappé after 59-goal feat
Nick Kyrgios set for long-awaited ATP comeback at Brisbane International

Nick Kyrgios set for long-awaited ATP comeback at Brisbane International

Australia crushes England to clinch Ashes with 3-0 lead

Australia crushes England to clinch Ashes with 3-0 lead
Lewis Hamilton meets Michael B. Jordan in favourite city post-F1 season

Lewis Hamilton meets Michael B. Jordan in favourite city post-F1 season
Andrew Tate Gets bloodied by Chase DeMoor, fans slam ‘worst boxing’

Andrew Tate Gets bloodied by Chase DeMoor, fans slam ‘worst boxing’
Kylian Mbappé gets unexpected birthday wish after €60M court win

Kylian Mbappé gets unexpected birthday wish after €60M court win
Africa Cup of Nations shifts to four-year schedule starting 2028

Africa Cup of Nations shifts to four-year schedule starting 2028

Popular News

Brooklyn Beckham sparks online chaos by closing all doors on Victoria, David

Brooklyn Beckham sparks online chaos by closing all doors on Victoria, David
6 minutes ago
Malina Maria Guler, beloved Romanian sports photographer dies at 27

Malina Maria Guler, beloved Romanian sports photographer dies at 27
27 minutes ago
Late Pakistani icon Nazia Hassan subtly honored by Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Late Pakistani icon Nazia Hassan subtly honored by Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra
48 minutes ago