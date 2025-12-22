Malina Maria Guler, beloved Romanian sports photographer dies at 27

Romanian soccer fan and sports photographer Malina Maria Guler has passed away at the age of 27.
The news of her passing was confirmed by Bihor Oradea where she worked capturing on-field moments in a statement on Monday, December 22.
"The FC Bihor Oradea Club expresses its deep regret for the passing of Malina Maria Guler," an English translation of the announcement read, as per PEOPLE.
It added, "Malina was with the club in the 2023–2024 season, a season in which FC Bihor Oradea gained promotion in the Second League, contributing through professionalism and dedication to capturing the moments and emotions of this sporting journey."
She is reported to have fallen to her death from the 7th floor of the apartment she rented in Oradea.
However, the exact cause and circumstances of Guler’s death have not been officially revealed or confirmed by any authentic source.
People close to Guler said she appeared to be struggling with personal difficulties, including her father's severe illness and her own battle with cancer.
Guler, who had more than 40,000 followers on Instagram and Facebook, also covered other events in her home city, including music concerts.
She frequently shared photos with players and friends on social media, as well as videos of her working.