WhatsApp’s new update makes event planning more flexible

WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to allow guests in chat events!
As per WABetaInfo, the new feature will allow users to bring guests to events.
When someone receives an event invitation, they can not only confirm or decline but also mention if they will bring an additional guest.
The event organizer can choose whether or not to allow guests when creating the event.
If the option to bring guests is turned off, the event will be exclusive to the invited participants and if the feature is enabled, it means additional guests are allowed.
In social gatherings like birthday parties or family events, attendees can mention if they’re bringing a friend or a partner.
This helps organizers make the necessary arrangements like booking a bigger venue or arranging extra seating.
It is pertinent to note that if you don’t have the new feature yet, make sure to keep your WhatsApp updated regularly or it will be rolled out to all Android users in the coming weeks.
In addition to this, WhatsApp is working on a feature to add and manage multiple accounts within the app.
This new feature will allow users to log into multiple accounts within a single tab.