Donald Trump blasts reporter over Elon Musk's 'Time Magazine' controversy

Elon Musk publicly endorsed Trump and contributed millions of dollars to support his reelection campaign

  • February 08, 2025


A furious Donald Trump hit back at a reporter’s question about the recent Time Magazine cover.

The cover shows Elon Musk sitting at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, which is where the US President typically sits.

When Trump was asked about Musk’s Time Magazine cover while in the Oval Office on Friday, he initially replied with “No.”

After staying silent for a while, Trump responded in a mocking tone, “Is Time Magazine still in business? I didn't even know that.”

He added, “Elon is doing a great job. He's finding tremendous fraud and corruption and waste,' the president added, pointing to the work the billionaire has done collapsing USAID. 'He's got a staff that's fantastic. He's wanted to do this for a long time.”

Trump was named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year last year.

Since Trump returned to the office on January 20, Musk has been getting much media attention as Trump.

In the previous year, on July, after Trump survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Musk became a strong supporter of Trump’s MAGA movement.

Not only that, the Tesla CEO publicly endorsed Trump and contributed millions of dollars to support his reelection campaign.

