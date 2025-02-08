Agha Khan VI, Prince Karim al-Husseini funeral: Justin Trudeau pays tribute 

A memorial service for Agha Khan VI, Prince Karim al-Husseini, the spiritual leader of the world's Shi'ite Ismaili Muslims, before a private funeral took place in Lisbon, Portugal.
According to REERL, world leaders like Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, and Pakistan’s Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb attended the funeral ceremony of Agha Khan VI in Lisbon on Saturday, February 8, 2025.
Prince Karim died on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, at the age of 88 in the Portuguese capital.
Mourners, including world leaders, community leaders, Portuguese officials, and foreign dignitaries, arrived at the Ismaili Centre in Lisbon to pay their respect to the spiritual leader and wealthy philanthropist.
The Canadian outgoing prime minister described al-Husseini as a “dear” family friend and called him “a friend to all Canadians and to everyone who dreams of a more peaceful world.”
He also praised him as a compassionate global leader who will be missed by people all around the globe.
Moreover, after the memorial service in Lisbon, the late leader of a multiethnic community will be buried in Aswan, Egypt, after a private ceremony on Sunday, February 9, 2025.
Notably, the Ismaili Imamat has already announced Al-Hussaini’s son, Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan V, as his successor and new imam of the Ismaili Muslims.