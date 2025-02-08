World

Elon Musk DOGE faces major setback as judge denies access to sensitive data

US federal judge blocks Elon Musk’s team from accessing sensitive Treasury Department data

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 08, 2025
Elon Musk DOGE faces major setback as judge denies access to sensitive data
Elon Musk DOGE faces major setback as judge denies access to sensitive data

Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (Doge) was hit with a major setback after a federal judge stopped it from accessing sensitive data of the Treasury Department.

According to BBC, US District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer on Saturday, February 8, 2025, blocked DOGE from accessing the personal financial data of millions of Americans.

In a preliminary order, the district judge asked the Tesla owner and his Doge team to immediately destroy copies of any personal financial data of citizens and prohibited further access to the Treasury Department records.

The order read, “That is both because of the risk that the new policy presents of the disclosure of sensitive and confidential information and the heightened risk that the systems in question will be more vulnerable than before to hacking.”

The order came after 19 state attorneys general sued the Trump administration after Musk’, a “special government employee,” and Doge, an unofficial government department, were given access to treasury data, violating federal law.

The Democratic state attorneys general sued Trump, the Treasury Department and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Friday, February 7, 2025.

Notably, the court order restricts the Trump administration from sharing confidential data and information with special government employees, political appointees, and other employees from outside the department.

Meghan Markle gets brutally slammed by Donald Trump in new statement

Meghan Markle gets brutally slammed by Donald Trump in new statement
Santorini on high alert: Experts warn biggest quake yet to come

Santorini on high alert: Experts warn biggest quake yet to come
Donald Trump takes shocking decision about Prince Harry’s deportation

Donald Trump takes shocking decision about Prince Harry’s deportation
King Charles ‘carefully planning’ state visits amid cancer battle

King Charles ‘carefully planning’ state visits amid cancer battle
Santorini on high alert: Experts warn biggest quake yet to come
Santorini on high alert: Experts warn biggest quake yet to come
World’s most dangerous cheese that chefs like Gordon Ramsay can't resist
World’s most dangerous cheese that chefs like Gordon Ramsay can't resist
Agha Khan VI, Prince Karim al-Husseini funeral: Justin Trudeau pays tribute
Agha Khan VI, Prince Karim al-Husseini funeral: Justin Trudeau pays tribute
UK government announces BIG plan to take down Grenfall Tower
UK government announces BIG plan to take down Grenfall Tower
Trump makes big move to 'restore true American culture'
Trump makes big move to 'restore true American culture'
Donald Trump blasts reporter over Elon Musk's 'Time Magazine' controversy
Donald Trump blasts reporter over Elon Musk's 'Time Magazine' controversy
Wreckage of missing Alaska plane found after sudden disappearance
Wreckage of missing Alaska plane found after sudden disappearance
From Elon Musk to Mark Zuckerberg: Zodiac signs of world’s richest people
From Elon Musk to Mark Zuckerberg: Zodiac signs of world’s richest people
'Selfless' son donates kidney and bone marrow to give dad second life
'Selfless' son donates kidney and bone marrow to give dad second life
Ivanka Trump caught in shocking scandal over misuse of USAID money
Ivanka Trump caught in shocking scandal over misuse of USAID money
ICC refuses to back down after Donald Trump signs sanctions order
ICC refuses to back down after Donald Trump signs sanctions order
Alaska missing plane: Search continues for Bering Air flight carrying 10 people
Alaska missing plane: Search continues for Bering Air flight carrying 10 people