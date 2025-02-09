How to stop grey hair? THIS natural antioxidant might hold answer

Are you also bothered by your grey hair and tired of colouring it over and over again?
Now you don’t need to worry because scientists have discovered a natural antioxidant that could stop grey hair.
A study from Nagoya University in Japan discovered that luteolin, an antioxidant found in vegetables helps prevent hair from turning grey, as per SciAlert.
It does so by supporting the expression of endothelin and the activity of melanocytes, which are cells responsible for hair colour.
The researchers suggest that a certain antioxidant may help slow down the greying process.
The study found that luteolin, a natural antioxidant found in vegetable like celery, broccoli, carrots, onions and peppers, may help prevent hair from turning grey.
The researchers conducted a study using three antioxidants, luteolin, hesperetin and diosmetin to see if they could prevent greying in mice.
The study concluded that the mice that received luteolin kept their black fur, while the other mice in the same cage developed grey fur.
This effect occurred whether the luteolin was applied externally or taken internally.
Professor Kato said, “This result was surprising. While we expected that antioxidants may also have anti-graying effects, only luteolin, not hesperetin or diosmetin, demonstrated significant effects. This finding suggests that luteolin may have a unique medicinal effect that prevents graying.”
The findings suggest that the way hair turns grey in mice is similar to how it happens in humans, which raises hopes that these results could eventually apply to humans.