UK bans single-use disposable vape to protect environment 

In a significant move, the UK govt has imposed the ban across the UK, which is in effect from Sunday, means that shops and businesses will no longer be allowed to stock and sell disposable vapes.
Disposable vapes have been seen as a major factor behind an exponential rise in teen vaping, in which nearly five million are thrown away weekly, causing severe damage.
The batteries from these devices significantly contribute to land pollution and may increase the risk of fire hazards.
Environment minister Mary Creagh said: "For too long, single-use vapes have blighted our streets as litter and hooked our children on nicotine. That ends today.
"The government calls time on these nasty devices."
Ministers predicted that this major step would significantly impact; however, health experts said that it requires further regulation to tackle youth vaping.
Anyone found guilty of breaching the ban faces a £200 fine, with harsher and unlimited penalties for repeated violations in England and Wales.
Initially, the ban was announced for England and Wales by the previous Conservative government; however, the law was not legislated prior to last summer's general election.
Though vaping is considered to be less harmful as compared to smoking, it may also severely affect your health.
A few experts issued a warning that the ban is likely to lead to black market sales or push vapours back to smoking, which is seriously injurious to health. Others highlighted the need for sustainable vape options from producers and retailers.