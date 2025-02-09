Sports

Carlos Alcaraz achieves new career milestone with Rotterdam Open title

  • February 09, 2025
Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz lifts the Rotterdam Open trophy to win his debut indoor tournament and first title of the 2025 season.

According to the Olympics, the four-time Grand Slam winner beat Alex de Minaur 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 in the two-hour final on Sunday, February 9, 2025, in the Netherlands to become the first-ever Spanish player in history to win the Rotterdam Open.

The 21-year-old, after creating history, expressed, “Rotterdam has been a really special week for me. Not only for the title but for the support that I received here since the first day. It was my first time in Rotterdam, and you (the fans) made it feel like I’d been playing this tournament for a long time. I just want to say thank you very much.”

“This week has been a really good week. Coming here I was, let’s say, not feeling 100% well (due to having a cold), but after every day I was feeling better and better. I’m not a guy who says this many times, but I really want to make the most of this time to say I love you guys as well. So thank you for everything you’re doing for me,” he further added.

Notably, after winning his debut indoor title, Alcaraz has brought his career ATP Tour event triumph tally to 17 and ATP 500 title to six.

