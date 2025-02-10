World

Trump, Elon Musk troll Taylor Swift after Super Bowl boos from Eagles fans

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 10, 2025
US President Donald Trump and the richest person in the world, Elon Musk, troll Taylor Swift after she was ruthlessly booed at Super Bowl LIX, the Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles rematch.

During a highly anticipated match on Sunday, February 9, 2025, the Eagles shattered the Love Story singer's boyfriend Travis Kelce’s team, the Chiefs', three-peat dreams with a 40-22 victory.

According to Express, Trump, who made history as the first-ever sitting president to attend a Super Bowl match, was welcomed among the cheers from 65,000 fans in attendance, while Swift met with a chorus of jeers.

After the match the 78-year-old wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, “The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!"

He also shared two contrasting videos of crowd reaction, one with “cheers” for him and another with boos for the Lover singer with a caption, “Trump gets massive cheers at the Super Bowl while Taylor Swift gets booed."

Later, Trump’s closest ally and head of the Department of Government Efficiency commented on a similar post which read, “Taylor Swift got mercilessly booed. Trump got a hero's welcome. Total culture shift." To which the Tesla boss replied, “Vibe shift is real."

Notably, the Cruel Summer singer, during the 2024 November presidential election campaign publicly endorsed Trump's opponent Kamala Harris, while the SpaceX owner supported the Republican President and later became head of the newly introduced department Doge.

