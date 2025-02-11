World

Trump ditches eco-friendly paper straws with latest executive orders

President Donald Trump reversed back Joe Biden's call of action to reduce plastic straws with executive order

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 11, 2025
Trump ditches eco-friendly paper straws with latest executive orders
Trump ditches eco-friendly paper straws with latest executive orders 

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order, reversing back the shift from eco-friendly paper straws.

As per BBC, Trump has put an end to the plastic straws ban issued by the government, which will take effect immediately.

The 47th US president told reporters at the White House on Monday, "We're going back to plastic straws."

He continued, "These things [paper straws] don't work, I've had them many times, and on occasion, they break, they explode. If something's hot, they don’t last very long, like a matter of minutes, sometimes a matter of seconds. It's a ridiculous situation."

The order would reverse a measure signed by former president Joe Biden, who called plastic pollution a "crisis."

Additionally, last week Trump said paper straws "don’t work" and "disgustingly" dissolve in the mouths of consumers.

In 2024, Biden ordered a gradual end to US government purchases of plastic straws, as well as plastic packaging and cutlery.

Meanwhile, Trump sold branded plastic straws during his 2020 election campaign, which made him nearly $500,000 from the straw sale alone.

Trump has issued an order to government agencies to stop buying paper straws and called for a strategy to eliminate them nationwide.

Notably, to control plastic pollution, the Biden administration last year announced that it would gradually remove single-use plastics from food packaging, operations, and event by 2027, and from all federal operations by 2035.

Sam Altman claps back at Elon Musk’s $97.4b OpenAI bid with Twitter roast

Sam Altman claps back at Elon Musk’s $97.4b OpenAI bid with Twitter roast
Trump ditches eco-friendly paper straws with latest executive orders

Trump ditches eco-friendly paper straws with latest executive orders

Taylor Swift jets out after Travis Kelce's Chiefs' Super Bowl setback

Taylor Swift jets out after Travis Kelce's Chiefs' Super Bowl setback
California man discovers 525-pound 'Barry' under home after LA fires

California man discovers 525-pound 'Barry' under home after LA fires
California man discovers 525-pound 'Barry' under home after LA fires
California man discovers 525-pound 'Barry' under home after LA fires
Donald Trump denies 2 million Palestinians right to return
Donald Trump denies 2 million Palestinians right to return
Romania's outgoing President Klaus Iohannis resigns ahead of impeachment vote
Romania's outgoing President Klaus Iohannis resigns ahead of impeachment vote
Trump, Elon Musk troll Taylor Swift after Super Bowl boos from Eagles fans
Trump, Elon Musk troll Taylor Swift after Super Bowl boos from Eagles fans
Indian PM Modi plans tariff cuts ahead of US visit amid rising tension
Indian PM Modi plans tariff cuts ahead of US visit amid rising tension
Macron warns Trump: Tariffs on EU will backfire on US
Macron warns Trump: Tariffs on EU will backfire on US
Andrew Gwynne’s WhatsApp scandal: Another Labour MP issues apology
Andrew Gwynne’s WhatsApp scandal: Another Labour MP issues apology
Secret buyer of Eric Morecambe’s iconic glasses finally revealed
Secret buyer of Eric Morecambe’s iconic glasses finally revealed
China’s trade tariffs on US goods take effect amid rising tensions
China’s trade tariffs on US goods take effect amid rising tensions
Trump insists on making Canada 51st state in Super Bowl interview
Trump insists on making Canada 51st state in Super Bowl interview
Trump to make history as first sitting president to attend Super Bowl LIX
Trump to make history as first sitting president to attend Super Bowl LIX
Netanyahu's proposal for Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia sparks outrage
Netanyahu's proposal for Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia sparks outrage