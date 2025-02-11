Bill Gates celebrates granddaughter Leila’s 2nd birthday with heartfelt post

Microsoft’s CEO Bill Gates wished his granddaughter Leila a happy second birthday through a sweet post.
He took to his Instagram account and shared a heartwarming picture of himself with his granddaughter playing with a big soft toy.
Along with a picture, he wrote a heartfelt caption, “Happy 2nd birthday, Leila. You're growing up so fast. Every moment with you is pure joy-and I can't wait for all the adventures ahead. (P.S. Thanks for making me a grandpa.)”
Jennifer Gates, the oldest child of Bill and Melinda French Gates and her husband Nayel Nassar welcomed their daughter on March 5 two years ago.
They shared the news of her birth on Instagram, along with a photo of themselves holding their newborn with a caption, noting, “Sending love from our healthy little family.”
Aside from their daughter, Jennifer, Bill and Melinda have two other children named Rory and Phoebe.
Bill recently reflects on his divorce from Melinda, which occurred after 27 years of marriage.
Bill describes it as the biggest regret of his life. He acknowledged in an interview that, even though he feels happier now, the divorce was an extremely difficult time for both of them and it lasted for at least two years.
He specifically mentioned an affair with a Microsoft employee, taking responsibility for his actions without going into details.
Another major reason for their separation was Bill’s past connection with Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender.