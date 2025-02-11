World

Bill Gates celebrates granddaughter Leila’s 2nd birthday with heartfelt post

Jennifer Gatesand her husband Nayel Nassar welcomed their daughter on March 5, 2023

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 11, 2025
Bill Gates celebrates granddaughter Leila’s 2nd birthday with heartfelt post
Bill Gates celebrates granddaughter Leila’s 2nd birthday with heartfelt post

Microsoft’s CEO Bill Gates wished his granddaughter Leila a happy second birthday through a sweet post.

He took to his Instagram account and shared a heartwarming picture of himself with his granddaughter playing with a big soft toy.

Along with a picture, he wrote a heartfelt caption, “Happy 2nd birthday, Leila. You're growing up so fast. Every moment with you is pure joy-and I can't wait for all the adventures ahead. (P.S. Thanks for making me a grandpa.)”


Jennifer Gates, the oldest child of Bill and Melinda French Gates and her husband Nayel Nassar welcomed their daughter on March 5 two years ago.

They shared the news of her birth on Instagram, along with a photo of themselves holding their newborn with a caption, noting, “Sending love from our healthy little family.”


Aside from their daughter, Jennifer, Bill and Melinda have two other children named Rory and Phoebe.

Bill recently reflects on his divorce from Melinda, which occurred after 27 years of marriage.

Bill describes it as the biggest regret of his life. He acknowledged in an interview that, even though he feels happier now, the divorce was an extremely difficult time for both of them and it lasted for at least two years.

He specifically mentioned an affair with a Microsoft employee, taking responsibility for his actions without going into details.

Another major reason for their separation was Bill’s past connection with Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender.

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker are expecting baby no. 2?

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker are expecting baby no. 2?
Cristiano Ronaldo set to stay at Al-Nassr for another year, sources confirm

Cristiano Ronaldo set to stay at Al-Nassr for another year, sources confirm
'Sanam Teri Kasam 2': Makers share exciting news about romantic movie

'Sanam Teri Kasam 2': Makers share exciting news about romantic movie

Kanye West banned from X as Elon Musk puts end to his attacks

Kanye West banned from X as Elon Musk puts end to his attacks
World's rarest fish spotted near Canary Islands goes viral: Watch
World's rarest fish spotted near Canary Islands goes viral: Watch
Trump ditches eco-friendly paper straws with latest executive orders
Trump ditches eco-friendly paper straws with latest executive orders
California man discovers 525-pound 'Barry' under home after LA fires
California man discovers 525-pound 'Barry' under home after LA fires
Donald Trump denies 2 million Palestinians right to return
Donald Trump denies 2 million Palestinians right to return
Romania's outgoing President Klaus Iohannis resigns ahead of impeachment vote
Romania's outgoing President Klaus Iohannis resigns ahead of impeachment vote
Trump, Elon Musk troll Taylor Swift after Super Bowl boos from Eagles fans
Trump, Elon Musk troll Taylor Swift after Super Bowl boos from Eagles fans
Indian PM Modi plans tariff cuts ahead of US visit amid rising tension
Indian PM Modi plans tariff cuts ahead of US visit amid rising tension
Macron warns Trump: Tariffs on EU will backfire on US
Macron warns Trump: Tariffs on EU will backfire on US
Andrew Gwynne’s WhatsApp scandal: Another Labour MP issues apology
Andrew Gwynne’s WhatsApp scandal: Another Labour MP issues apology
Secret buyer of Eric Morecambe’s iconic glasses finally revealed
Secret buyer of Eric Morecambe’s iconic glasses finally revealed
China’s trade tariffs on US goods take effect amid rising tensions
China’s trade tariffs on US goods take effect amid rising tensions
Trump insists on making Canada 51st state in Super Bowl interview
Trump insists on making Canada 51st state in Super Bowl interview