World's rarest fish spotted near Canary Islands goes viral: Watch

Underwater photographer David Jara Boguñá first spotted the deep-sea anglerfish

  by Web Desk
  • |
  February 11, 2025


In a major turn of events, a very rare fish which typically lives at great depths in the ocean was seen much closer to the water’s surface than usual near the Canary Islands, off the coast of Africa.

The anglerfish, known for its sharp teeth, has caught attention on social media since it videos and pictures taken by a Spanish NGO that studies sharks and rays went viral.

As per the reports, underwater photographer David Jara Boguñá first spotted the deep-sea anglerfish just 2 kilometers from the coast of Tenerife.

The fish spotted is a “black seadevil,” scientifically named Melanocetus johnsonii.

These fish usually live very deep in the ocean, at depths between 650 and 6,500 feet.

The area where the black seadevil typically lives is called the Bathypelagic Zone, also known as the midnight zone, because no sunlight can reach it.

In this zone the temperature stays around 39F and the water pressure is very high.

The research team notes that sightings of this fish are extremely rare, and they are unsure why this one was found much closer to the surface than usual.

As per the reports, some scientists believe that during an El Niño event, certain fish of this species may rise close to the surface because the event reduces the cold water upwelling near North America.

Female deep-sea anglerfish are the only ones with the glowing lure on their faces.

The Smithsonian Museum of Natural History explains that this glowing feature helps them attract prey, and the lure provides a source of illumination.

