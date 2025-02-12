Health

How to treat dry skin in five easy ways

One of the biggest issues of winter is dry skin, which can be tackle with some very easy ways

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 12, 2025
Every year winter brings with itself an unwanted guest in the form of dry, ashy skin.

As per CNN's report, in cold climates the skin can become substantially drier, and the effects are quite visible, leading to painful cracking and bleeding.

The skin dries due to the combination of environment, temperature and the lack of moisture that is reaching your skin.

Along with that, chronic medical conditions such as psoriasis and eczema usually worsen in winter.

Here are some ways to control your flaky, dry skin.

Moisturise and repeat

The most effective way to get rid of dry skin is to moisturise before you see the signs of ashy skin.

According to dermatologists, you need to use thick cream, especially after showering when the skin is still damp.

The reapplying of the moisturiser should be frequent, along with that you can seal the moisture in your hand and feet though gloves and socks.

Key ingredients in moisturiser

The two most significant ingredients to keep an eye for in moisturiser are hyaluronic acid and glycerin, which attracts and lock in water.

To get maximum benefit, it is recommended to pair hydration chemicals with niacinamide, which is a form of vitamin B3.

Avoid the use of hot water

As much as hot bath is tempting in cold weather, you need to limit the time you spend in hot water.

Too much water contact will eventually dry out your skin, along with that, it is advised to reduce the heated pool time and to not leave sweat on skin for long period of time.

Buy a good humidifier

Humidity has its advantages when it comes to your skin. In a dry weather, humidifier can put enough moisture into air, which helps dry skin.

Replacing hand sanitisers

Using alcohol-based hand sanitisers can contribute to your hand dryness, to avoid it, just wash hands properly and apply moisturiser afterwards.

