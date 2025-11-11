Canada’s measles outbreak causes Americas region to lose elimination status

Health

Canada is no longer considered measles free as it failed to control an outbreak for 12 months.

This causes the Americas region as a whole to lose its measles elimination status, even though the other countries in the region are still individually considered measles-free.

As per BBC, the United States could also lose its measles-free status if it does not end current outbreak by January, with cases already appearing in Utah, Arizona and South Carolina.

Canada's outbreak which began last October was linked to lower vaccination rates as per health experts.

The country has reported more than 5,000 measles cases in 2025, with most of them in the provinces of Ontario and Alberta.

In a recent news conference, officials from the Pan American Health Organization (Paho) urged Canadian authorities and citizens to increase measles vaccinations.

Canada had been measles-free for 30 years and can regain that status if it prevents the current outbreak from spreading for at least 12 months.

According to the health experts, at least 95% of the population must have to be vaccinated to stop the disease from spreading.

Canada’s health authorities are working with Paho and regional agencies to boost vaccinations and share data.

