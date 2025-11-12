Sun Pharmaceutical recalls ADHD drug Vyvanse: Here's why

Sun Pharmaceutical has announced a voluntary recall of its popular Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) drug.
The medication, named lisdexamfetamine dimesylate, a generic form of Vyvanse, after the medication's failed dissolution tests, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
The Board of Pharmacy said the medication failed dissolution tests, writing, “Dissolution is important for drugs to be absorbed and have a physiological effect on the human body; they must be in solution. The impacted capsules would not be able to deliver an optimal level of medicine and may impact the therapeutic efficacy of the product.”
The affected lot includes the dosages of 10mg, 20mg, 30mg, 40mg, 50mg, 60mg and 70mg pills.
Though officials confirmed that consuming the recalled medication would not endanger the patient's health.
Patients are advised to check their lot number, those who have already purchased the affected drugs are urged to contact their doctor or pharmacy for replacements or refunds.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc. shipped the recalled drug between May 1, 2024 - November 13, 2024. The drug remains undegradable until 2026.