FDA revises guidances on menopause hormone therapy and its effectiveness

Most women use hormone therapy for three to five years, though longer use may be appropriate if symptoms persist

  By Syeda Fazeelat
The FDA will remove ”black magic” warnings from estrogen-based hormone therapy (HT) for menopause that previously discouraged several women and doctors because of early 2000s studies associating HT to cardiac diseases, and breast cancer.

Experts stated that those risks were overstated for modern formulations and when therapy started earlier.

HT is now said to be the safest way to start before the age of 60 and within 10 years of menopause onset.

It can help you get rid of plenty of problems, including night sweats, hot flashes, sleep-related issues, while protecting against bone loss and enhancing your cardiac and brain health.

Most women use HT for three to five years, though longer use may be appropriate if symptoms persist.

New delivery methods, like estrogen patches, gels, or rings that significantly reduces the risk of blood clots in contrast to the pills.

A bioidentical hormone, micronized progesterone, has less adverse effects as compared to the older synthetic variants.

Low-dose vaginal estrogen efficiently treats the underlying cause of dryness, while systemic estrogen poses a serious threat to the whole body and needs to be used cautiously.

It is pertinent to mention HT is not advised for women suffering from uterine and breast cancer or a history of cardiac attack, stroke, and blood clots.

People who are unable to take hormones, non-hormonal drugs such as Veozah and Lynkuet, along with lifestyle changes, herbal options that include red clover and sage that assist manage menopause symptoms.

