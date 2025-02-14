Travis Kelce announces major update on retirement decision

Rumours about Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s retirement have been circulating for a long time.
This comes as the 35-year-old suffered a heavy 40-22 defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl over the weekend.
After a tough defeat, Kelce is considering retiring from the NFL but has not yet made a final decision, as per BBC Sports.
Kelce told the New Heights podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother Jason, “I know everybody wants to know whether I'm playing next year and, right now, I'm just kicking everything down the road.”
The player went on to share, “I’m kicking every can I can down the road. I'm not making any crazy decisions.I've been fortunate over the past five, six years I've played more football than anybody.”
"The fact that we keep going to these AFC championships and these Super Bowls, that means I'm playing an extra three games more than everybody else in the entire league. That's a lot of wear and tear on your body,” Kelce added.
The Chiefs were aiming to make history with an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl victory.
But all of their dreams were shattered as the Eagles played exceptionally well, especially on defense.
"I think I owe it to my team-mates that if I do come back, it's going to be a whole-hearted decision. Not half-assing it," said Kelce.
He further added, “I’m fully here for them and I think I could play. It's just whether or not I'm motivated or it's the best decision for me as a man, as a human and as a person to take on all of that responsibility."