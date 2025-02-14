Chernobyl radiation shelter hit in alleged Russian drone attack

A Russian drone attack targeted a radiation shelter at the Chernobyl nuclear plant, which was severely damaged in the past due to the 1986 nuclear disaster.
As per BBC, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the attack caused a fire but it has now been extinguished.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) revealed that radiation levels at Chernobyl are normal and stable as of Friday morning.
Meanwhile, Russia has denied attacking Chernobyl, claiming that its military does not target Ukrainian nuclear facilities and that any claims suggesting otherwise are false.
IAEA, said that fire safety teams and vehicles arrived within minutes after an explosion during the night.
As per the reports, no injuries were reported. However, the agency remains on high alert, with its director general, Rafael Mariano Grossi, warning that the situation should not be taken lightly.
Zelensky shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) showing damage to the large shield, made of concrete and steel, which is covering the remains of the Chernobyl reactor, which lost its roof in an explosion.
This shield is designed to prevent radioactive material from leaking into the environment for the next 100 years.
It is 275 meters wide and 108 meters tall, and it cost $1.6 billion (£1.3bn) to build.