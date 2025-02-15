Patrick Mahomes faces major blow following Super Bowl LIX setback

Patrick Mahomes suffers major personal loss after Super Bowl LIX heartbreak.
According to Athlon Sports, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback days after facing a tough 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX rematch lost his grandfather.
Mohomes mother, Randi Mohomes, announced the death of her father, Randy Martin, in an emotional Instagram post on Friday, February 14, 2025.
She wrote, “Hard to find the words of holding my fathers hand as he goes to Heaven. I know he’s in a better place. I love you, Daddy. Well done, good and faithful servant! Matthew 25:23.”
The 77-year-old was admitted to hospice care just before the Kansas City Chiefs’ AFC Championship Game win over the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium.
At that time, Randi, while giving an update about Father’s health, discussed his love for grandson Mohomes, saying, “I know that it has meant a lot to him. And I think he's hanging on because he wants to see his grandson do an amazing thing or just let him play."
Moreover, a large number of NFL fans took to social media to express their condolences and send their well wishes to the family. Tavia Hunt, the wife of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, was also among those who shared their sympathies.
Commenting on Randi’s social media post, Tavia commented, “I’m so sorry for your loss. My heart goes out to you during this difficult time. I pray that you feel God’s comforting presence and that He will bring you peace and strength in the days ahead. May His love surround you, and may you find comfort in the cherished memories you hold close.”
Notably, Mohems has not posted on social media publicly since the news about his grandfather broke.