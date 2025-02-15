World

UK player 'unexpectedly' wins £65M EuroMillions jackpot on Valentine’s Day

  • February 15, 2025
A person in the UK surprisingly won the £65m EuroMillions jackpot by matching all the winning numbers in the draw held on Valentine’s Day.

The winner correctly matched all seven numbers and won a total prize of £65,341,620.50, as confirmed by National Lottery operator Allwyn.

As per BBC, the winning numbers were 04, 14, 31, 36 and 38 along with Lucky Stars 03 and 10.

Additionally, 14 other players in the UK each won a prize of £1 million in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw held on Friday evening.

As per the reports, lottery winners have up to 180 days to claim their prize.

When they do, they can choose to reveal their identity or stay anonymous.

Earlier this month, a UK winner who won more than £83.4m million claimed their prize after 13 days but chose to remain anonymous.

The National Lottery ranked the recent £65m million win as the 23rd largest jackpot ever won.

The biggest ever UK EuroMillions jackpot was worth £195m which was claimed anonymously.

As per the National Lottery’s websites, nine EuroMillions prizes have yet to be claimed by UK ticket holders.

