Sci-Tech

Elon Musk enters AI chatbot battle with Grok 3 launch announcement

Elon Musk announced that the xAI will release its artificial intelligence chatbot as a competitor to ChatGPT

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 16, 2025
Elon Musk enters AI chatbot battle with Grok 3 launch announcement
Elon Musk enters AI chatbot battle with Grok 3 launch announcement

Elon Musk has finally stepped into the growing competition of AI chatbots!

The billionaire announced on Saturday, February 16 that his company xAI will release its latest artificial intelligence chatbot, Grok 3, as a competitor to ChatGPT.

As per Reuters, the launch will include a live demonstration scheduled for 8 pm Pacific Time on Monday.

Earlier this week, Tesla CEO mentioned that Grok 3 was almost finished and would be launched within one or two weeks.

The company behind TikTok, ByteDance has introduced a new artificial intelligence model, Goku AI.

Goku AI, named after the famous anime character, uses rectified flow transformers, an advanced technology that enhances the quality and realism of generated images and videos.

In the previous year, a Chinese AI company introduced a rival to ChatGPT which became extremely popular shortly after its release.

Not only that, the app also became the most downloaded free app in both the UK and the US.

These frequent launches of new AI chatbots increase competition in the AI industry, challenging OpenAI’s position and raising regulatory concerns, particularly in the US.

DeepSeek’s quick success after launching its AI assistant caused concern in the US because of its low cost.

As per the reports, the company’s ability to match OpenAI’s technology at a lower cost has raised concerns about whether US AI companies like Nvidia and Microsoft can maintain their current business models and profit margins.

Taylor Swift sets new milestone in UK music history

Taylor Swift sets new milestone in UK music history

Prince Harry reunites with royal couple at Invictus Games after Meghan leaves

Prince Harry reunites with royal couple at Invictus Games after Meghan leaves
Feroze Khan loses big against Rahim Pardesi in boxing match

Feroze Khan loses big against Rahim Pardesi in boxing match

Prince Harry takes humourous jab at former soldier during Invictus Games

Prince Harry takes humourous jab at former soldier during Invictus Games

Discover Alexa’s hidden trick that helps kids sleep without fear
Discover Alexa’s hidden trick that helps kids sleep without fear
ByteDance shakes up AI industry with Goku AI launch
ByteDance shakes up AI industry with Goku AI launch
Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore on ISS deny feeling ‘stranded or stuck’
Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore on ISS deny feeling ‘stranded or stuck’
WhatsApp rolls out feature to track username updates in chats
WhatsApp rolls out feature to track username updates in chats
Sam Altman, OpenAI board, unanimously rejects Musk's purchase offer
Sam Altman, OpenAI board, unanimously rejects Musk's purchase offer
WhatsApp’s new feature lets users add social media links to their profiles
WhatsApp’s new feature lets users add social media links to their profiles
Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin cuts 10% of jobs amid SpaceX competition
Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin cuts 10% of jobs amid SpaceX competition
TikTok returns to Apple, Google US app stores amid Trump ban delay
TikTok returns to Apple, Google US app stores amid Trump ban delay
Musk threatens to pull $97.4B OpenAI bid over non-profit status
Musk threatens to pull $97.4B OpenAI bid over non-profit status
Honda-Nissan $60 billion merger deal falls apart
Honda-Nissan $60 billion merger deal falls apart
NASA captures stunning bouquet of stars ahead of Valentine's Day
NASA captures stunning bouquet of stars ahead of Valentine's Day
Elon Musk’s X settles lawsuit with Donald Trump over account ban
Elon Musk’s X settles lawsuit with Donald Trump over account ban