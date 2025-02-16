Elon Musk enters AI chatbot battle with Grok 3 launch announcement

Elon Musk has finally stepped into the growing competition of AI chatbots!
The billionaire announced on Saturday, February 16 that his company xAI will release its latest artificial intelligence chatbot, Grok 3, as a competitor to ChatGPT.
As per Reuters, the launch will include a live demonstration scheduled for 8 pm Pacific Time on Monday.
Earlier this week, Tesla CEO mentioned that Grok 3 was almost finished and would be launched within one or two weeks.
The company behind TikTok, ByteDance has introduced a new artificial intelligence model, Goku AI.
Goku AI, named after the famous anime character, uses rectified flow transformers, an advanced technology that enhances the quality and realism of generated images and videos.
In the previous year, a Chinese AI company introduced a rival to ChatGPT which became extremely popular shortly after its release.
Not only that, the app also became the most downloaded free app in both the UK and the US.
These frequent launches of new AI chatbots increase competition in the AI industry, challenging OpenAI’s position and raising regulatory concerns, particularly in the US.
DeepSeek’s quick success after launching its AI assistant caused concern in the US because of its low cost.
As per the reports, the company’s ability to match OpenAI’s technology at a lower cost has raised concerns about whether US AI companies like Nvidia and Microsoft can maintain their current business models and profit margins.