Elon Musk's estranged daughter Vivian breaks silence on X owner's 13th child

Elon Musk’s estranged daughter Vivian Wilson has learnt about her new sibling through social media.
In a TikTok post on Saturday, Feb 15, Wilson 21, said she discovered via Reddit that the author Ashley St. Clair has claimed to have welcomed a baby with her CEO father.
Over the seconds-long clip posted, she wrote, “Wow, if I had a nickel for every time I found out I had half-siblings through Reddit, I’d have two nickels … which isn’t a lot, but it’s weird that it’s happened twice, right.”
In a follow-up post, Wilson, who came out as transgender in July 2022, revealed another instance when she got to know she had a half-sibling.
To note, Elon Musk welcomed 13 kids with four different women over a period of 20-year span.
He first became a father in 2002 when his ex-wife Justine Wilson welcomed their son Nevada, who tragically passed away at 10-weeks old.
The two went on to expand their family with five more children, twins Vivian and Griffin and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian.
Meanwhile, Elon Musk, a businessman and a US special government employee is best known for his key roles in Tesla, Inc, SpaceX and more.