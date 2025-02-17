Sci-Tech

Elon Musk's estranged daughter Vivian breaks silence on X owner's 13th child

Elon Musk, lead designer of Space X, has reportedly welcomed his 13th child

Elon Musk’s estranged daughter Vivian Wilson has learnt about her new sibling through social media.

In a TikTok post on Saturday, Feb 15, Wilson 21, said she discovered via Reddit that the author Ashley St. Clair has claimed to have welcomed a baby with her CEO father. 

Over the seconds-long clip posted, she wrote, “Wow, if I had a nickel for every time I found out I had half-siblings through Reddit, I’d have two nickels … which isn’t a lot, but it’s weird that it’s happened twice, right.”

In a follow-up post, Wilson, who came out as transgender in July 2022, revealed another instance when she got to know she had a half-sibling.

To note, Elon Musk welcomed 13 kids with four different women over a period of 20-year span.

He first became a father in 2002 when his ex-wife Justine Wilson welcomed their son Nevada, who tragically passed away at 10-weeks old.

The two went on to expand their family with five more children, twins Vivian and Griffin and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk, a businessman and a US special government employee is best known for his key roles in Tesla, Inc, SpaceX and more. 

