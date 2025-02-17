World

Musk's DOGE under scrutiny as judge call rare hearing on Presidents Day

Democratic state attorneys general file lawsuit against Elon Musk DOGE to protect federal agencies

  • February 17, 2025
A US judge has called for a rare holiday court hearing in a case against Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency.

According to Reuters, US District Judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, February 17, 2025, scheduled a rare hearing on Presidents Day, on Sunday, February 18, 2025, in a lawsuit filed by Democratic state attorneys general to protect major federal agencies.

The judge scheduled the hearing on the holiday after hearing arguments by 13 Democratic state attorneys general to restrain the DOGE team from accessing the information system on the federal agencies, including the departments of Labour, Education, Health and Human Services, Energy, Transportation, Commerce, and the Office of Personnel Management.

The attorneys general also asked the court to stop Musk and DOGE team members from firing federal employees as part of its cost-cutting efforts.

Moreover, around 20 lawsuits have been filed against Musk and his team DOGE in different federal courts, among which two of the cases have led to rulings, including New York judge orders, who prevented the department from accessing Treasury Department sensitive data.

Musk team has cut thousands of federal jonbs since Trump has taken the office for the second term as paert of the efforts to reduce wasteful spending in government agencies.

