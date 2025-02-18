Health

How to get rid of dry hair with these easy steps

These few steps can help get rid of dry hair, making hair styling more easy and fun

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 18, 2025
How to get rid of dry hair with these easy steps
How to get rid of dry hair with these easy steps

Dry hair could be caused by number of reasons including sun exposure, humidity and heat styling. 

Having dry and frizzy hair hugely impact your personal styling and overall appearance.

Here are some tips to help you take better care of dry hair:

Get a trim

How to get rid of dry hair with these easy steps

To help your hair get some much needed reset, a fresh cut could be the answer. Even if you have short hair, split ends can make hair hard to style and contribute to its dryness.

Take Vitamins

How to get rid of dry hair with these easy steps

Some basic vitamins are recommended to nourish your body, but certain vitamins such as Vitamin A, Vitamin C and Vitamin H (biotin) directly impacts the health of hair and nails.

As prenatal vitamins contain all of the mentioned vitamins, some people just take them in their daily life to get the desired benefits.

Omega-3 and antioxidants in diet

How to get rid of dry hair with these easy steps

Marine proteins help keep the hair from thinning out and make them appear shinier. 

If you want to avoid taking supplements just add foods such as, oysters, tuna, and salmon in your diet.

These foods are rich in omega-3s, which can make your hair look healthy.

To fight oxidative stress, which makes hair look older, you need to add more antioxidants including, Kidney beans, broccoli, tomatoes and walnuts in your food.

Do not wash hair daily

How to get rid of dry hair with these easy steps

Shampoo not only remove dirt and sweat from your hair, it also takes out sebum from your hair, which is a natural oil that makes your hair easier to maintain.

To keep the healthy amount of sebum in your hair, just wash your hair every other day instead of making it part of your daily shower routine.

Coconut oil

How to get rid of dry hair with these easy steps

Coconut oil is a natural moisturiser, which helps fill in the gap between your hair strands that might’ve been damaged by heat or sun.

Karan Johar showers praises on 'Stree 2' makers days after film’s release

Karan Johar showers praises on 'Stree 2' makers days after film’s release

Shakira resumes Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour after hospital release

Shakira resumes Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour after hospital release
Salman Khan fuels excitement with first look poster of 'Sikandar'

Salman Khan fuels excitement with first look poster of 'Sikandar'

Spotify’s HiFi Audio Tier Set: Everything you need to know

Spotify’s HiFi Audio Tier Set: Everything you need to know

Antidepressant shows promise fighting off life-threatening infections
Antidepressant shows promise fighting off life-threatening infections
Feeling pain? THIS simple trick could turn it into happiness
Feeling pain? THIS simple trick could turn it into happiness
Most unsanitary areas in grocery stores shoppers should avoid
Most unsanitary areas in grocery stores shoppers should avoid
Brain ages due to excessive neuron activity, not decline: Study
Brain ages due to excessive neuron activity, not decline: Study
Exercise supercharges memory for 24 hours, study finds
Exercise supercharges memory for 24 hours, study finds
Top 5 antioxidant-rich fruits that help fight cancer
Top 5 antioxidant-rich fruits that help fight cancer
Steroid shots for back pain? Experts share verdict
Steroid shots for back pain? Experts share verdict
Scientists EXPOSE how screen time silently delays toddler language growth
Scientists EXPOSE how screen time silently delays toddler language growth
6 easy home remedies to get rid of dry cough
6 easy home remedies to get rid of dry cough
Yogurt consumption can reduce colon cancer risk, study
Yogurt consumption can reduce colon cancer risk, study
Experts reveal one diet mistake that’s secretly harming your brain
Experts reveal one diet mistake that’s secretly harming your brain
Bird flu in house cats sparks public health concerns
Bird flu in house cats sparks public health concerns