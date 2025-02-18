How to get rid of dry hair with these easy steps

Dry hair could be caused by number of reasons including sun exposure, humidity and heat styling.
Having dry and frizzy hair hugely impact your personal styling and overall appearance.
Here are some tips to help you take better care of dry hair:
Get a trim
To help your hair get some much needed reset, a fresh cut could be the answer. Even if you have short hair, split ends can make hair hard to style and contribute to its dryness.
Take Vitamins
Some basic vitamins are recommended to nourish your body, but certain vitamins such as Vitamin A, Vitamin C and Vitamin H (biotin) directly impacts the health of hair and nails.
As prenatal vitamins contain all of the mentioned vitamins, some people just take them in their daily life to get the desired benefits.
Omega-3 and antioxidants in diet
Marine proteins help keep the hair from thinning out and make them appear shinier.
If you want to avoid taking supplements just add foods such as, oysters, tuna, and salmon in your diet.
These foods are rich in omega-3s, which can make your hair look healthy.
To fight oxidative stress, which makes hair look older, you need to add more antioxidants including, Kidney beans, broccoli, tomatoes and walnuts in your food.
Do not wash hair daily
Shampoo not only remove dirt and sweat from your hair, it also takes out sebum from your hair, which is a natural oil that makes your hair easier to maintain.
To keep the healthy amount of sebum in your hair, just wash your hair every other day instead of making it part of your daily shower routine.
Coconut oil
Coconut oil is a natural moisturiser, which helps fill in the gap between your hair strands that might’ve been damaged by heat or sun.