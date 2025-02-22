Sci-Tech

What does Earth look like from other planets? Discover stunning views

Let's take a cosmic journey to explore the stunning views of Earth from our neighbouring planets

We can get an idea of how planets appear through a planet parade, but have you ever wondered how our home planet, Earth, looks from other planets in our solar system?

Let's take a cosmic journey to explore the stunning views of Earth from our neighbouring planets.

Mercury: 

NASA
NASA

When viewed from Mercury, Earth looks like a tiny, bright, blue spot in the immense emptiness of space.

Venus: 

NASA
NASA

From Venus, Earth would look like a bright light shining through Venus’s thick and hot atmosphere.

Mars: 

NASA
NASA

From the surface of Mars, Earth would appear like a small, bright blue-green dot in the sky, standing out against the Martian landscape.

Jupiter: 

NASA
NASA

From Jupiter’s vast distance, Earth would appear as a tiny, almost insignificant speck.

Saturn: 

NASA
NASA

From Saturn, Earth would appear as a bright, shining light, surrounded by the stunning rings of Saturn.

Neptune:

NASA
NASA

From Neptune’s far-off, icy position, Earth would appear as a tiny, faint dot.

