What does Earth look like from other planets? Discover stunning views

We can get an idea of how planets appear through a planet parade, but have you ever wondered how our home planet, Earth, looks from other planets in our solar system?
Let's take a cosmic journey to explore the stunning views of Earth from our neighbouring planets.
Mercury:
When viewed from Mercury, Earth looks like a tiny, bright, blue spot in the immense emptiness of space.
Venus:
From Venus, Earth would look like a bright light shining through Venus’s thick and hot atmosphere.
Mars:
From the surface of Mars, Earth would appear like a small, bright blue-green dot in the sky, standing out against the Martian landscape.
Jupiter:
From Jupiter’s vast distance, Earth would appear as a tiny, almost insignificant speck.
Saturn:
From Saturn, Earth would appear as a bright, shining light, surrounded by the stunning rings of Saturn.
Neptune:
From Neptune’s far-off, icy position, Earth would appear as a tiny, faint dot.