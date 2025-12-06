Sci-Tech

Apple iOS 26.2 to launch on THIS date: Check details

Apple launched the iOS 26.2 launch candidate to developers on December 3, typically the final step ahead of the public launch

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Apple iOS 26.2 to launch on THIS date: Check details

Apple launched iOS 26 for all iPhone from the iPhone 11 onward, but until recently it continued providing updated variants of 2024’s iOS 18 for users hesitant to upgrade.

A few recent reports suggested that this dual-update approach is ending, and that iOS 26.2 is likely to launch in the near future.

As reported by Mac Rumours, the Cupertino-based tech giant is currently pushing iOS 26 more prominently in Settings.

Previously, iOS 18 updates appeared at the top, with iOS 26 listed below.

Now, users who have not upgraded from iOS 18 will receive iOS 26.1 as the recommended update, while iOS 18 has been moved to the bottom.

However, it’s not a forced upgrade; however, the shift indicates the company’s plans to transition most users to iOS 26.

Each iOS 26 launch has been coupled with an iOS 18 update, though the latest iOS 18.7.2 appeared a few days later, a gentle reminder toward upgrading.

While an iOS 18.7.3 launch may still follow, it’s possible that iOS 26.2 will be the main option.

Several other pieces of evidence suggested that the update launch is approaching soon. The company launched the iOS 26.2 launch candidate to developers on December 3, typically the final step ahead of the public launch.

Analysts expect a release between December 8-10.

The company is likely to start testing iOS 26.3 in the week of December 15. Meanwhile, future iOS 18 updates may be limited to older devices.

