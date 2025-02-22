Sci-Tech

Spotify to promote AI-narrated audiobooks with surprise collaboration

The audio-streaming platform, Spotify is expanding its library with a great number of AI-narrated books

  • February 22, 2025
Spotify is expected to see rise in the number of audio-books narrated by AI after forming a new partnership.

As reported by Techradar, the streaming-giant is teaming up with ElevenLabs, a popular tech company who provides AI-voice generators.

This collaboration between Spotify and ElevenLabs is expected to increase the amount of AI-narrated content for consumers.

How to use this new AI feature

To upload an audio-book narrated by AI, authors first need to download the file package from ElevenLabs and then visit Spotify’s audio-book distribution service Findaway Voices.

The recording would then go through a review process before it is approved for publishing.

Along with that, the listeners will be able to distinguish between human and AI voice due to metadata information, which will be visible on Spotify.

The AI software will give authors tools to control the voice and pitch of the narrator to create the perfect-sounding non-human audio.

Limitation of the update

This new collaboration will allow only 10 minutes of text-to-speech each month with the free version, while the $99 per month Pro plan would be able to generate up to 500 minutes of narration.

Prior to this, Spotify had collaborated with Google Play Book to use software similar to NotebookLM for authors to create audio-books without hiring narrators.

This collaboration means that audio-books on Spotify could now be narrated in 29 languages with the help of AI company natural-sounding speech technology.

In the official statement Spotify’s spokesperson shared, "For authors looking for a cost-effective way to create high-quality audio-books, digital voice narration by ElevenLabs is a great option."

Notably, Spotify is also expected to launch HiFi Audio Tier set in 2025, which will cost consumers some extra dollars.

