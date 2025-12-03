Rugby World Cup 2027 draw reveals explosive Australia vs New Zealand clash

Sports

England and Wales have been paired together in the pool stages of the 2027 Rugby World Cup

  By Hania Jamil
The Rugby World Cup 2027 draw has promised a blockbuster tournament!

On Wednesday, December 3, the men's Rugby World Cup 2027 draw put Australia and New Zealand in Pool A alongside Chile and Hong Kong.

The Wallabies will kick off the tournament in Perth on October 1, 2027, with the full schedule to be revealed in February 2026.

England, who won the men's tournament in Australia 22 years ago, have been pitted against their Six Nations rivals Wales, with Tonga and Zimbabwe the other sides in Pool F.

South Africa, ranked No. 1 in the world and champions at the past two editions of the men's tournament, have been drawn in Pool B against Italy, Georgia and Romania.

Ireland and Scotland, meanwhile, have been thrown together with Uruguay and Portugal in Pool D.

The Celtic nations met in Paris at the 2023 edition and at the 2019 tournament in Japan. Ireland's 36-14 victory two years ago sent Scotland home at the pool stage.

Argentina, Fiji, Spain and Canada are in Pool C, and France, Japan, the USA and Samoa are in Pool E. 

There will be 52 matches, up from 48 in 2023, with the final set for November 13, 2027, in Sydney.

