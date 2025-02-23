Zelenskyy ‘ready’ to leave Ukraine’s presidency for peace, NATO membership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he is “ready” to resign from his position.
According to CNN, Zelenskyy said on Sunday, February 23, 2025, that he is ready to leave presidency if his resignation could bring peace in the coutry or he could also swap his position for NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) membership.
During a press cconference,when a reporter asked if he could quit to ensure peace in Ukraine, Zelenskyy replied, “If (it guarantees) peace for Ukraine, if you really need me to resign, I am ready. I can exchange it for NATO.”
His comments came after US President Donald Trump called him a “dictator” who is not holding elections in the country.
Moreover, talking about the overnight Russian drone attack on the eve of the third anniversary of the war, the 47-year-old said, “Every day, our people are resisting aerial terror. (The overnight attack was) the largest attack since Iranian drones started hitting Ukrainian cities and villages.”
Later in a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote that they need to do their best to bring a lasting and just peace to Ukraine, adding, “This is possible in the unity of all partners.”
Zelenskyy urged to strengthen all of Europe, America, and all those who want lasting peace.