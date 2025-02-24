FBI, Pentagon asks staff to ignore Elon Musk's DOGE email directives

US key departments under President Donald Trump's administration have asked their staff to not respond to Elon Musk’s cost-cutting initiative email.
According to BBC, the key departments, including the FBI, Pentagon, and State Department, have told their staff to not reply to the email received from the richest person in the world’s Department of Efficiency (DOGE) on Saturday, February 22, 2025, until further guidance.
In the email, the cost-cutting initiative asked the members of key departments about their accomplishments over the past week.
The Tesla boss warned that if any employee would not respond to the email by Monday at midnight, it would be interpreted that the staff member has resigned.
The staff members were sent a message not to reposnd to the meial shortly after SpaceX boss wrote on X that the government staff would "shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week."
Moreover, in a separate email, the newly confirmed FBI Director Kash Patel told employees to “pause any responses,” adding, “FBI personnel may have received an email from OPM requesting information. The FBI, through the Office of the Director, is in charge of all of our review processes and will conduct reviews in accordance with the FBI procedures."
Meanwhile, Pentagone also issued similar intruction for the employees saying that the deraptment will coordinate the reponses to the email when and “if” required.