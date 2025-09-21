John Stapleton, veteran broadcaster ‘peacefully’ passes away at 97

The broadcaster John Stapleton, who had Parkinson’s disease complicated by pneumonia, died peacefully in hospital early on Sunday morning, his agent said. He was 79.
According to The Guardian, Stapleton presented on programmes including the BBC’s Watchdog and GMTV’s News Hour.
His agent, Jackie Gill, said, “John had Parkinson’s disease, which was complicated by pneumonia. His son Nick and daughter-in-law Lisa have been constantly at his side and John died peacefully in hospital this morning.”
Stapleton revealed his diagnosis with Parkinson’s disease in October 2024.
Appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain after announcing his diagnosis, he said, “There’s no point in being miserable … It won’t ever change.
“Parkinson’s is here with me now for the rest of my life. Best I can do is try and control it and take the advice of all the experts.”