New Zealand minister resigns amid allegations of ‘overbearing’ behavior

Andrew Bayly's resignation follows previous criticism from October when he insulted a winery worker

  • February 24, 2025
Andrew Bayly resigned as New Zealand’s commerce minister.

His resignation comes after admitting to “overbearing” behaviour which involved placing his hand on a staff member’s upper arm.

As per BBC, Andrew expressed deep regret over the incident, saying the incident was not an argument but a lively discussion.

Although he resigned as a minster, he still holds his position as a member of parliament.

His resignation follows previous criticism from October when he insulted a winery worker by calling them a “loser” and making an “L” shape on his forehead, along with allegedly using offensive language.

Announcing his resignation, Andrew said, "As many of you know, I have been impatient to drive change in my ministerial portfolios.”

"Last week I had an animated discussion with a staff member about work. I took the discussion too far, and I placed a hand on their upper arm, which was inappropriate,” he added.

As per the reports, Andrew resigned on Friday and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon later confirmed this in a press conference.

Luxon also stated that the incident, which led to Bayly’s resignation occurred on February 18, three days before he stepped down.

