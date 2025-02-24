New Zealand minister resigns amid allegations of ‘overbearing’ behavior

Andrew Bayly resigned as New Zealand’s commerce minister.
His resignation comes after admitting to “overbearing” behaviour which involved placing his hand on a staff member’s upper arm.
As per BBC, Andrew expressed deep regret over the incident, saying the incident was not an argument but a lively discussion.
Although he resigned as a minster, he still holds his position as a member of parliament.
His resignation follows previous criticism from October when he insulted a winery worker by calling them a “loser” and making an “L” shape on his forehead, along with allegedly using offensive language.
Announcing his resignation, Andrew said, "As many of you know, I have been impatient to drive change in my ministerial portfolios.”
"Last week I had an animated discussion with a staff member about work. I took the discussion too far, and I placed a hand on their upper arm, which was inappropriate,” he added.
As per the reports, Andrew resigned on Friday and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon later confirmed this in a press conference.
Luxon also stated that the incident, which led to Bayly’s resignation occurred on February 18, three days before he stepped down.