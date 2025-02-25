Sci-Tech

Mark Zuckerberg pens heartfelt post on wife Priscilla Chan's birthday

Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg ‘celebrates’ Priscilla Chan's big day with a lavish party

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 25, 2025

Mark Zuckerberg shares a heartfelt video for wife Priscilla Chan on her 40th birthday


Mark Zuckerberg wishes wife Priscilla Chan a happy 40th with a heartwarming post and a video on social media.

The Facebook and Instagram owner shares a heart-melting video of the beautiful memories with his wife on social media on her birthday with a caption, “Happy 40th birthday to my beloved Priscilla! Here's to many more happy years ahead.”

The tech giant also threw a grand, lavish party to “celebrate” Priscilla and also shared some beautiful clicks and moments from the bash on his social media.

He wrote, “Celebrating the most important person in my life. You are a great partner, mother, and friend, and I'm grateful to share this life with you @priscillachan.”


In the picture posted on Zuckerberg's official Instagram account, Priscilla can be seen wearing a long, light pink, silky strapless dress with an elegant necklace as she gazes into her husband's eyes, who is wearing a black suit with a white shirt and black bow.

Prince William makes mistake in first announcement after Princess Kate vacay

Prince William makes mistake in first announcement after Princess Kate vacay
Mark Zuckerberg pens heartfelt post on wife Priscilla Chan's birthday

Mark Zuckerberg pens heartfelt post on wife Priscilla Chan's birthday
A$AP Rocky's lawyer responds to Rihanna being used as 'ploy' for court win

A$AP Rocky's lawyer responds to Rihanna being used as 'ploy' for court win
Starmer announces 2.5% increase in defence spending amid 'dangerous new era'

Starmer announces 2.5% increase in defence spending amid 'dangerous new era'
WhatsApp to show how many people view your channel updates soon
WhatsApp to show how many people view your channel updates soon
Google replaces SMS with QR codes for Gmail account verification
Google replaces SMS with QR codes for Gmail account verification
WhatsApp brings exciting sticker photo editing for status updates
WhatsApp brings exciting sticker photo editing for status updates
World’s first flying car completes historic test on public road: Watch
World’s first flying car completes historic test on public road: Watch
Alibaba joins global AI race with $53 billion investment in AI
Alibaba joins global AI race with $53 billion investment in AI
Sigma BF camera launch date, design, resolution, storage and more
Sigma BF camera launch date, design, resolution, storage and more
Apple reportedly develops foldable iPhone with unique design
Apple reportedly develops foldable iPhone with unique design
World’s richest car company that leaves Toyota, Ferrari behind
World’s richest car company that leaves Toyota, Ferrari behind
OpenAI takes action against suspicious users in China, North Korea
OpenAI takes action against suspicious users in China, North Korea
Apple rolls back advanced data security feature in UK amid government pressure
Apple rolls back advanced data security feature in UK amid government pressure
Spotify to promote AI-narrated audiobooks with surprise collaboration
Spotify to promote AI-narrated audiobooks with surprise collaboration
What does Earth look like from other planets? Discover stunning views
What does Earth look like from other planets? Discover stunning views