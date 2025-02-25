Mark Zuckerberg pens heartfelt post on wife Priscilla Chan's birthday

Mark Zuckerberg wishes wife Priscilla Chan a happy 40th with a heartwarming post and a video on social media.
The Facebook and Instagram owner shares a heart-melting video of the beautiful memories with his wife on social media on her birthday with a caption, “Happy 40th birthday to my beloved Priscilla! Here's to many more happy years ahead.”
The tech giant also threw a grand, lavish party to “celebrate” Priscilla and also shared some beautiful clicks and moments from the bash on his social media.
He wrote, “Celebrating the most important person in my life. You are a great partner, mother, and friend, and I'm grateful to share this life with you @priscillachan.”
In the picture posted on Zuckerberg's official Instagram account, Priscilla can be seen wearing a long, light pink, silky strapless dress with an elegant necklace as she gazes into her husband's eyes, who is wearing a black suit with a white shirt and black bow.