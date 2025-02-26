World

Trump plans to bring 'gold card' to give wealthy foreigners citizenship

President Donald Trump is ready to welcome the global high-class to the United States with a 'gold card'

  • February 26, 2025
President Donald Trump has offered rich foreigners a chance to get the US citizenship for a fee of $5 million.

As reported by CNN, the 47th US president has revealed his plan to promote wealthy foreigners living and working in United Stated by selling them a "gold card."

Trump shared from Oval Office on Tuesday, February 25, that the US government is gearing up to sell the citizenship for $5 million as he noted, "We’re going to be selling a gold card."

"You have a green card. This is a gold card. We’re going to be putting a price on that card of about $5 million and that’s going to give you green card privileges, plus it’s going to be a route to citizenship," the 78-year-old revealed.

The card sale is set to start in nearly two week, with the government expecting to sell millions in the first round.

When asked if the cards would be sold to rich Russian leaders, Trump replied, "Yeah, possibly. I know some Russian oligarchs that are very nice people."

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who joined the president in office, added that the card will replace the government's EB-5 immigrant investor visa program.

The program allows foreign investors to invest money into US project that create jobs and then apply for visas to immigrate to the US.

Introduced by congress in 1992, the EB-5 is able to grant green card to immigrants who make a minimum of $1,050,000 investment to create jobs for American workers.

Notably, many businesses associated to President Donald Trump have used the program to fund major property development, however, the EB-5 was criticised for drifting away from its goals.

