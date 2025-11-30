World

US winter storm causes major flight cancellations across Midwest

The winter storm is disrupting travel during the busy post-Thanksgiving period

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Snow and icy conditions across the Midwest are causing major travel disruptions.

At least 450 flights have been canceled across the United States as of 7 a.m. ET, with Chicago’s O’Hare Airport experiencing the heaviest impact with 179 flights cancellations.

Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement, "Heavy show and ice in the Upper Great Lakes and moving east. As well as thunderstorms in the Southern Plains will be some major constraints along with heavy holiday volume."

Meanwhile, Chicago Midway International Airport had 187 cancellations and 85.

The winter storm is disrupting travel during the busy post-Thanksgiving period, which is normally one of the busiest times of the year.

In an update, the National Weather Service said a period of "accumulating snow" was expected from Monday afternoon into Monday night in the Chicago region, as per Business Insider.

The agency added that this "may produce hazardous travel conditions for the Monday afternoon commute and potentially lingering impacts for the Tuesday morning commute."

Following the current storm, the Northern US will face much colder-than-normal temperatures, 10 to 20 degrees below average for early December.

Additionally, another winter storm is expected to hit the region next week.

