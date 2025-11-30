US, Ukraine to hold crucial peace talks in Florida amid Russian attacks

US and Ukrainian delegates are all set to meet in Florida for crucial peace talks to end war.
According to Euro News, the two countries are due to meet this weekend for key talks to end the war with Russia ahead of a planned meeting with Vladimir Putin in Russia this week.
Top Trump administration officials are meeting Ukrainian negotiators in Florida this weekend, pushing to broker an end to Russia's war in Ukraine and setting the stage for key talks planned this week in Moscow with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of President Donald Trump, were expected to sit down with a Ukrainian delegation to further hash out the details of a proposed peace framework, talks that come at a sensitive moment for Ukraine as it continues to push back against Russian forces that invaded the country in 2022.
On Friday just before the Florida sit-down, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the resignation of his powerful chief of staff, Andrii Yermak, who up until that point had been the country’s lead negotiator in talks with the US.
The Ukrainian delegation includes Andrii Hnatov, the head of Ukraine’s armed forces, Andrii Sybiha, Ukraine’s foreign minister; and Rustem Umerov, head of Ukraine’s security council
The talks will build off the recent negotiations in Geneva, Switzerland, where US, Ukrainian, and European representatives worked to revise the original 28-point proposal, a plan that initially demanded sweeping concessions from Kyiv in line with Moscow's maximalist demands.
The revised version reportedly aligns more closely with Ukraine's position, but a new framework has not been finalized.