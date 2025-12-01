World

UK weather: Flood warnings issued across south Wales and England

Heavy rain and flooding could bring a 'danger to life' for people in much of Wales

  By Fatima Nadeem
The UK is expected to receive almost a month's worth of rainfall in single day today, prompting several flood warnings.

South Wales is likely to be the worst affected, with an amber weather warning in place until 9 pm, signalling a potential risk to life and the possibility of fast-flowing or deep floodwaters.

Considering this, authorities have urged residents to take precautions, avoid unnecessary travel and stay updated on local flood alerts as heavy rain continues to batter the region.

Other regions also at risk of heavy rain include parts of south-west and north-west England and central and northern Wales have yellow rain warnings until 9 p.m., while south-west Scotland has a similar warning in place until midnight.

As much as 120mm of rain could fall over the highest ground of Wales, according to forecasters.

Met Office chief forecaster Rebekah Hicks said in a statement, noting, “Heavy rain will move over south Wales from late Sunday and through Monday. Whilst rainfall amounts will vary, the largest accumulations are expected over the highest ground in south Wales and could reach 100 to 120mm through the day."

The statement added, "60 to 80mm is most likely for many hills within the amber warning area, while those at lower levels should see around 20 to 40mm through the day."

On the other hand, the heavy rain could cause flooding in homes and workplaces and public transport may be disrupted with power outages or canceled services.

