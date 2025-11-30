Deadly floods leave hundreds dead across Indonesia and Sri Lanka

World

Severe weather has brought devastation to parts of Asia with Indonesia and Sri Lanka facing deadly floods and landslides that have claimed hundreds of lives.

The death toll in Indonesia's Sumatra island has surged to 442 as heavy rain continues to trigger widespread destruction while Sri Lanka is also battling one of its worst weather disasters in years with at least 193 people killed in floods and mudslides.

An unusually rare storm called Cyclone Senyar triggered destructive landslides and heavy flooding in Indonesia, causing many houses to be washed away and thousands of buildings to be covered in floodwater.

While many people have been evacuated to safety, hundreds of others remain stuck in dangerous areas.

Meanwhile, in Sri Lanka more than 200 people are missing and more than 20,000 homes have been destroyed, forcing 108,000 people to seek refuge in government shelters.

As per the outlet, the government is requesting help from other countries and asking Sri Lankans living abroad to donate money to support people affected by the disaster.

On the other hand, hundreds of people have died or missing in countries including Malaysia and Thailand, affecting millions in the region.

In Thailand, the official death toll is 170, while northern Malaysia’s Perlis state has reported 2 deaths.

