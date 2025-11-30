World

US Senator Cory Booker marries fiancé Lewis in private 'interfaith' ceremony

Cory Booker is an American politician and lawyer serving as the senior United States senator from New Jersey

  • By Fatima Nadeem
US Senator Cory Booker marries fiancé Lewis in private 'interfaith' ceremony

US Senator Cory Booker has tied the knot with Alexis Lewis in a private interfaith ceremony in Washington DC just months after their engagement.

The wedding was a small, private interfaith ceremony attended only by close family with both a rabbi and a pastor officiating under a huppah, honouring both of the couple's faith.

The couple announced their wedding news on Instagram account on Sunday, November 30 along with a carousel of photos.


"Overflowing with gratitude. We said ‘I do’ in two places that shaped us—Cory’s beloved Newark and Alexis’s hometown of Washington, D.C.—first at the courthouse, then with our families. Hearts full and so grateful," the couple said in a joint post.

As per multiple reports, Booker and Lewis were legally married on November 24, 2025 at the US District Court in Newark, New Jersey.

Their parents attended as witness and the ceremony was officiated by Judge Julien Xavier Neals.

In March, Booker set a record by delivering the longest single speech ever given by an individual in the US Senate chamber.

Booker was once listed as one of Town & Country’s “Top 40 Bachelors” in 2013.

While, Lewis previously worked for former Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti and currently serves as a director of investments at Brasa Capital Management, a real estate investment firm in Los Angeles.

