World

Musk warns against H-1B visa shutdown, calls it ‘very bad' for US

Elon Musk acknowledges ‘America benefited immensely from talented Indians’ amid H-1B visa debate

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Musk warns against H-1B visa shutdown, calls it ‘very bad for US
Musk warns against H-1B visa shutdown, calls it ‘very bad' for US 

Elon Musk has described the United States as an “immense beneficiary” of skilled Indian talent, expressing strong backing for the H-1B visa programme and warning that shutting it down would “actually be very bad” for the country.

As per Outlook India, the SpaceX CEO remarks came during a discussion with investor and entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath on the podcast People by WTF, released on Sunday.

Musk noted that the contributions of Indian professionals have played a significant role in strengthening the US. “Yes, I think America has benefited immensely from talented Indians who have come to America... America has been an immense beneficiary of talent from India,” he said.

Commenting on the H-1B system, he acknowledged that certain loopholes have been exploited.

“It would be accurate to say that... some of the outsourcing companies have gamed the system on the H-1B front. And we need to stop the gaming of the system,” he said.

However, he rejected the idea of scrapping the programme altogether saying, “I'm certainly not in the school of thought that we should shut down the H-1B programme. That's where some on the right are. I think they don't realise that that would actually be very bad.”

His comments come amid a major US crackdown on H-1B visa misuse, a programme heavily used by American tech companies to hire skilled workers from abroad. Indian professionals remain among the largest group of H-1B recipients.

In September, President Donald Trump issued a proclamation titled Restriction on Entry of Certain Nonimmigrant Workers, presented as an early step in reforming the visa system. It included a one-time USD 100,000 fee on new H-1B visas, a measure expected to significantly affect Indian applicants.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

US asylum freeze to last 'long time' after DC shooting amid security concerns

US asylum freeze to last 'long time' after DC shooting amid security concerns
Trump plans to halt asylum for a long time after a fatal National Guard shooting near the White House

US and Venezuela in talks? Trump speaks with Maduro amid rising tensions

US and Venezuela in talks? Trump speaks with Maduro amid rising tensions
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro makes first public appearance amid fleeing speculations

US winter storm causes major flight cancellations across Midwest

US winter storm causes major flight cancellations across Midwest
The winter storm is disrupting travel during the busy post-Thanksgiving period

US Senator Cory Booker marries fiancé Lewis in private 'interfaith' ceremony

US Senator Cory Booker marries fiancé Lewis in private 'interfaith' ceremony
Cory Booker is an American politician and lawyer serving as the senior United States senator from New Jersey

Hong Kong fire death toll escalates to devastating levels

Hong Kong fire death toll escalates to devastating levels
Hong Kong faces its most devastating fire in over seven decades

Deadly floods leave hundreds dead across Indonesia and Sri Lanka

Deadly floods leave hundreds dead across Indonesia and Sri Lanka
An unusually rare storm called Cyclone Senyar triggered destructive landslides and heavy flooding in Indonesia

US, Ukraine to hold crucial peace talks in Florida amid Russian attacks

US, Ukraine to hold crucial peace talks in Florida amid Russian attacks
Rubio, Witkoff meet Ukrainian negotiators in Florida as Trump pushes for peace deal

California banquet hall shooting leaves four dead, 10 injured

California banquet hall shooting leaves four dead, 10 injured
Stockton ‘targeted’ shooting during family celebration kills four, including children

Top 10 US-based airlines: American Airlines tops the chart

Top 10 US-based airlines: American Airlines tops the chart
US airlines struggle globally as none make top 10 in world’s best airlines ranking

Venezuela suspends deportation flights after Trump airspace closure warning

Venezuela suspends deportation flights after Trump airspace closure warning
Venezuela accuses US of 'colonial ambitions' after Trump airspace closure warning

5 affordable US destinations for luxurious vacation on budget

5 affordable US destinations for luxurious vacation on budget
Here is a list of five budget friendly US destinations where you can have luxurious experience without spending a lot of money

UK weather warning: England and Wales brace for heavy rain, flooding

UK weather warning: England and Wales brace for heavy rain, flooding
The Met Office has issued a yellow-level alert for heavy rain across parts of England and Wales