Hugh Wallace, renowned architect and TV presenter dies at 68

Hugh Wallace, the architect and TV presenter, has died aged 68.
Wallace was an award-winning architect from Dublin who has earned professional honours for his architectural work.
He also holds a senior position as a director and is one of the original creators of the firm Douglas Wallace Consultants.
In a statement, his family said, “It is with deep sadness and shock that we announce our beloved friend and client, architect, Hugh Wallace, RIAI, passed away suddenly at home last night.”
“His passion, creativity and warmth touched colleagues, audiences, and his many, many friends across the country,” the statement added.
Wallace had been serving as a judge on RTÉ's Home of the Year programme since the show first launched in 2015.
Additionally, he hosted another TV show called The Great House Revival which focuses on property renovations.
Throughout his life, he designed and developed a wide range of buildings in different parts of the country including hotels, shops and private houses.
RTÉ Director General Kevin Bakhurst paid tribute to Wallace in a statement, that reads, "Our thoughts are with his husband Martin, his family, his colleagues in Shinawil, Animo and RTÉ, and his many close associates for whom Hugh was a beloved colleague, inspiring mind, and the warmest of friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."
For the unversed, Wallace is survived by his husband, hairdresser Martin Corbett.