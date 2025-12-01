World

US asylum freeze to last 'long time' after DC shooting amid security concerns

Trump plans to halt asylum for a long time after a fatal National Guard shooting near the White House

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
US asylum freeze to last long time after DC shooting amid security concerns
US asylum freeze to last 'long time' after DC shooting amid security concerns

US President Donald Trump has revealed that asylum halt following Washington DC shooting will last for “long time.”

According to The Guardian, Trump has said his administration intends to maintain a pause on asylum decisions for “a long time”, after an Afghan national allegedly shot two National Guard members near the White House, killing one of them.

When asked to specify how long it would last, Trump said he had “no time limit” in mind for the measure, which the Department of Homeland Security says is linked to a list of 19 countries already facing US travel restrictions.

“We don’t want those people,” Trump continued. “You know why we don’t want them? Because many have been no good, and they shouldn’t be in our country.”

The decision followed the shooting near the White House on Wednesday, which resulted in the death of a 20-year-old National Guard member and left another critically wounded.

The suspect is a 29-year-old Afghan national who entered the US in September 2021.

He faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the shooting.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on Sunday that investigators believe the suspect was radicalized after arriving in the US.

"I will say we believe he was radicalized since he's been here in this country," Noem said on NBC's Meet the Press.

Noem said authorities are seeking more information from his relatives and associates.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

US and Venezuela in talks? Trump speaks with Maduro amid rising tensions

US and Venezuela in talks? Trump speaks with Maduro amid rising tensions
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro makes first public appearance amid fleeing speculations

US winter storm causes major flight cancellations across Midwest

US winter storm causes major flight cancellations across Midwest
The winter storm is disrupting travel during the busy post-Thanksgiving period

US Senator Cory Booker marries fiancé Lewis in private 'interfaith' ceremony

US Senator Cory Booker marries fiancé Lewis in private 'interfaith' ceremony
Cory Booker is an American politician and lawyer serving as the senior United States senator from New Jersey

Hong Kong fire death toll escalates to devastating levels

Hong Kong fire death toll escalates to devastating levels
Hong Kong faces its most devastating fire in over seven decades

Deadly floods leave hundreds dead across Indonesia and Sri Lanka

Deadly floods leave hundreds dead across Indonesia and Sri Lanka
An unusually rare storm called Cyclone Senyar triggered destructive landslides and heavy flooding in Indonesia

US, Ukraine to hold crucial peace talks in Florida amid Russian attacks

US, Ukraine to hold crucial peace talks in Florida amid Russian attacks
Rubio, Witkoff meet Ukrainian negotiators in Florida as Trump pushes for peace deal

California banquet hall shooting leaves four dead, 10 injured

California banquet hall shooting leaves four dead, 10 injured
Stockton ‘targeted’ shooting during family celebration kills four, including children

Top 10 US-based airlines: American Airlines tops the chart

Top 10 US-based airlines: American Airlines tops the chart
US airlines struggle globally as none make top 10 in world’s best airlines ranking

Venezuela suspends deportation flights after Trump airspace closure warning

Venezuela suspends deportation flights after Trump airspace closure warning
Venezuela accuses US of 'colonial ambitions' after Trump airspace closure warning

5 affordable US destinations for luxurious vacation on budget

5 affordable US destinations for luxurious vacation on budget
Here is a list of five budget friendly US destinations where you can have luxurious experience without spending a lot of money

UK weather warning: England and Wales brace for heavy rain, flooding

UK weather warning: England and Wales brace for heavy rain, flooding
The Met Office has issued a yellow-level alert for heavy rain across parts of England and Wales

Airbus CEO apologizes as planes return to service after computer safety alert

Airbus CEO apologizes as planes return to service after computer safety alert
Airbus issued urgent safety alert for A320 jets after solar radiation risk discovered