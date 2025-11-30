Hong Kong fire death toll escalates to devastating levels

The death toll from the devastating fire in Hong Kong apartment has risen to at least 146.
The massive fire which broke out on Wednesday, November 26 at Wang Fuk Court, a high-rise residential complex in Tai Po has become the deadliest fire in Hong Kong in over 70 years.
According to Shuk-yin Tsang, head of the Hong Kong police casualty unit, around 100 people are still missing and 79 others have been injured.
He said that bodies had been found both in apartments and on the roofs, adding, "It is so dark inside, and because of the low light, it is very difficult to do the work, especially in places away from the windows."
Before the fire, these buildings were under renovation with bamboo scaffolding around them, nylon netting covering the structure and polystyrene panels over the windows.
Following the fire, two directors and an engineering consultant were arrested for suspected manslaughter and the company's leaders were suspected of serious negligence.
They were first released on bail but were later arrested again by anti-corruption authorities, along with eight additional people.
While police have already searched four of the building damaged by the fire, officials expect that searching the entire area and finding any remaining victims could take at least three to four weeks further.