World

World's best coffee shop for 2025 revealed: Sydney takes crown

Sydney knocks Melbourne to win the world's best coffee shop for the 2025 title

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 26, 2025
Sydney knocks Melbourne to win the worlds best coffee shop for the 2025 title
Sydney knocks Melbourne to win the world's best coffee shop for the 2025 title

The best coffee shop in the world for the year 2025 has been revealed, and the Australian capital has won the title.

According to CNN, in a newly released list of the top cafes all around the world, a coffee shop in Sydney has beaten the rival Melbourne to win the first spot.

Sydney-based Toby’s Estate Coffee Roasters has been crowned as the world’s best coffee shop, followed by Onyx Coffee Lab of Arkansas, Gota Coffee Experts of Vienna, Proud Mary Coffee of Melbourne, and Tim Wendelboe of Oslo, Norway.

The World’s 100 Best Coffee Shops rated the cafés worldwide after analysing different factors, including quality of coffee and food, sustainability practices, and customer service, and made the results after combining both public opinions and experts’ evaluations.

Jody Leslie, general manager for Toby’s Estate, told CNN that they were “completely stoked” after learning the results, adding, “We’ve been in the coffee game a long time, and we know what we do is amazing, and we try very hard to be consistent and so to be recognised like this is just amazing.”

Meanwhile, the second-ranked Onyx Coffee Lab expressed its gratitude in an Instagram post and wrote, “We are honoured to share this award with not only the top 100 shops... but all the cafes throughout the industry who get up each morning to offer the best hospitality and service to their guests.”

Melbourne has been traditionally considered as Australia's coffee capital, but in recent years Sydney has taken the lead and even surpassed the Victorian capital in a global ranking in 2024.

American magazine Food & Wine in 2024 ranked Sydney third on the list of the top 10 best coffee cities, while Melbourne got number ten.

Charli XCX achieves big milestone after Grammy 2025 record

Charli XCX achieves big milestone after Grammy 2025 record
Kanye West reacts to Kardashian’s diss track 'Carnival'

Kanye West reacts to Kardashian’s diss track 'Carnival'

Princess Kate, Prince William make first joint appearance after vacation

Princess Kate, Prince William make first joint appearance after vacation
Govinda's lawyer confirms Sunita Ahuja filed for divorce six months ago

Govinda's lawyer confirms Sunita Ahuja filed for divorce six months ago
Chinese food lovers take excessive measures to get funeral home's noodles
Chinese food lovers take excessive measures to get funeral home's noodles
Pope Francis shares positive health update amid hospital stay
Pope Francis shares positive health update amid hospital stay
Qatar Airways flight turns into nightmare as passengers sit next to dead body
Qatar Airways flight turns into nightmare as passengers sit next to dead body
Trump plans to bring 'gold card' to give wealthy foreigners citizenship
Trump plans to bring 'gold card' to give wealthy foreigners citizenship
Starmer announces 2.5% increase in defence spending amid 'dangerous new era'
Starmer announces 2.5% increase in defence spending amid 'dangerous new era'
$6 million gold toilet heist: Trial begins for three thieves
$6 million gold toilet heist: Trial begins for three thieves
Vladimir Putin proposes US-Russia resource deal amid Ukraine tensions
Vladimir Putin proposes US-Russia resource deal amid Ukraine tensions
Russia hails US ‘balanced’ stance on Ukraine in UN resolution
Russia hails US ‘balanced’ stance on Ukraine in UN resolution
Chinese netizens flock to 'Puppy Mountain' after picture goes viral
Chinese netizens flock to 'Puppy Mountain' after picture goes viral
Unilever replaces CEO Hein Schumacher in surprise move
Unilever replaces CEO Hein Schumacher in surprise move
Massive job cuts hit banking sector as AI takes over
Massive job cuts hit banking sector as AI takes over
Critically endangered mountain bongos return to Kenya after decades
Critically endangered mountain bongos return to Kenya after decades