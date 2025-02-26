World's best coffee shop for 2025 revealed: Sydney takes crown

The best coffee shop in the world for the year 2025 has been revealed, and the Australian capital has won the title.
According to CNN, in a newly released list of the top cafes all around the world, a coffee shop in Sydney has beaten the rival Melbourne to win the first spot.
Sydney-based Toby’s Estate Coffee Roasters has been crowned as the world’s best coffee shop, followed by Onyx Coffee Lab of Arkansas, Gota Coffee Experts of Vienna, Proud Mary Coffee of Melbourne, and Tim Wendelboe of Oslo, Norway.
The World’s 100 Best Coffee Shops rated the cafés worldwide after analysing different factors, including quality of coffee and food, sustainability practices, and customer service, and made the results after combining both public opinions and experts’ evaluations.
Jody Leslie, general manager for Toby’s Estate, told CNN that they were “completely stoked” after learning the results, adding, “We’ve been in the coffee game a long time, and we know what we do is amazing, and we try very hard to be consistent and so to be recognised like this is just amazing.”
Meanwhile, the second-ranked Onyx Coffee Lab expressed its gratitude in an Instagram post and wrote, “We are honoured to share this award with not only the top 100 shops... but all the cafes throughout the industry who get up each morning to offer the best hospitality and service to their guests.”
Melbourne has been traditionally considered as Australia's coffee capital, but in recent years Sydney has taken the lead and even surpassed the Victorian capital in a global ranking in 2024.
American magazine Food & Wine in 2024 ranked Sydney third on the list of the top 10 best coffee cities, while Melbourne got number ten.