Top 10 US-based airlines: American Airlines tops the chart

In 2025, AirHelp ranked Qatar Airways as the best airline in the world, back at the top spot for the first time since its five-year reign from 2018 to 2023.
In second place was another Middle Eastern airline, Etihad Airways, followed closely by Virgin Atlantic. In the top ten ranking, one big name airline is curiously absent, Forbes reported.
No US based airline ranks in the global top ten. Just missing out in 11th spot but ranking best domestically is American Airlines down seven spots from its 2024 ranking. Second spot in the US goes to United Airlines, followed by Delta Airlines in third.
The best US Airlines in 2025:
American Airlines – (globally ranked #11; AirHelp Score: 7.64)
United Airlines – (globally ranked #13; AirHelp Score: 7.54)
Delta Airlines – (globally ranked #15; AirHelp Score: 7.46)
Frontier Airlines – (globally ranked #36; AirHelp Score: 7.07)
Hawaiian Airlines – (globally ranked #50; AirHelp Score: 6.73)
Southwest – (globally ranked #52; AirHelp Score: 6.68)
Alaska Airlines – (globally ranked #76; AirHelp Score: 5.95)
JetBlue – (globally ranked #89; AirHelp Score: 5.31)