Neymar snubs Ronaldo, Messi to name ‘only one king’ of football

Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr. snubbed football stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as he named his “one and only king” of the game.
According to Sportskeeda, days after the five-time Ballon d’Or award winner named himself as the GOAT, Neymar named former Brazilian forward Edson Arantes do Nascimento, famously known as Pelé, as the only king.
The 33-year-old told The Grefg, “It's not that I didn't want to be a king, it's that for me there is only one king, and that is Pele. Many things happened; I had many injuries that cost me a lot in my career, and well, God wanted it that way. I have no reason to be sad, on the contrary.”
“I am very happy with my story and my life. I achieved almost everything I dreamed of, and I even achieved things I never dreamed of. I am very grateful to God for changing my life and that of my family and my friends,” he added.
Neymar, who has been struggling with the injury in recent years, left the Saudi club Al Hilal in the winter transfer to rejoin the Brazilian club Santos after 12 years. Since his transfer, he has represented the team in six matches and has scored two goals and three assists.