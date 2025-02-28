Sci-Tech

WhatsApp rolls out exciting new tools for status customization

WhatsApp has recently introduced several new and unique features that are giving users a fresh experience

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 28, 2025
WhatsApp rolls out exciting new tools for status customization
WhatsApp rolls out exciting new tools for status customization

WhatsApp is rolling out a redesigned composer interface for text status updates!

As per WABetaInfo, the new feature will allow some beta users to customize their status more easily.

Previously, users had to repeatedly tap the colour style button to change the background colour or font of a text status update.

Now, the new composer makes customizing text status updates easier by adding a selection bar at the bottom of the screen.

Source: WABetaInfo
Source: WABetaInfo

Instead of repeatedly tapping through options, users can now directly choose their preferred background colour or font with a single tap.

The redesigned composer reduces frustration by streamlining the process, making customization faster, more precise and more efficient.

This feature is available to some beta testers who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp for Android and it will be gradually rolling out to even more users in the coming weeks.

In addition to this, WhatsApp is working on a feature to edit sticker photos for status updates.

This feature will allow users to change the shape of sticker photos before adding them to a status update.

King Carl Gustaf announces major plans for Stockholm’s Royal Palace

King Carl Gustaf announces major plans for Stockholm’s Royal Palace
Taylor Swift transforms beau Travis Kelce into 'better man'

Taylor Swift transforms beau Travis Kelce into 'better man'

Donald Trump hits China with new 10% tariff amid growing trade tensions

Donald Trump hits China with new 10% tariff amid growing trade tensions
Michelle Trachtenberg expressed deep fear of early death like Matthew Perry

Michelle Trachtenberg expressed deep fear of early death like Matthew Perry

OpenAI launches GPT-4.5 with major improvements amid AI competition
OpenAI launches GPT-4.5 with major improvements amid AI competition
Meta to launch separate AI app amid layoffs, rise in competition
Meta to launch separate AI app amid layoffs, rise in competition
Meta apologizes for voilent vidoes on Instagram Reels feed
Meta apologizes for voilent vidoes on Instagram Reels feed
NASA to launch space observatory explaining the origin of universe
NASA to launch space observatory explaining the origin of universe
Mars' red colour mystery takes surprising turn in new study
Mars' red colour mystery takes surprising turn in new study
Instagram testing separate Reels app amid TikTok uncertainty
Instagram testing separate Reels app amid TikTok uncertainty
Apple boss Tim Cook hints at changes to diversity programs
Apple boss Tim Cook hints at changes to diversity programs
Elon Musk under fire as Tesla's European sales drop sharply
Elon Musk under fire as Tesla's European sales drop sharply
Planetary parade 2025: Last chance to witness planets alignment till 2040
Planetary parade 2025: Last chance to witness planets alignment till 2040
Apple stands against DEI program crackdown amid major US investment
Apple stands against DEI program crackdown amid major US investment
Mark Zuckerberg pens heartfelt post on wife Priscilla Chan's birthday
Mark Zuckerberg pens heartfelt post on wife Priscilla Chan's birthday
WhatsApp to show how many people view your channel updates soon
WhatsApp to show how many people view your channel updates soon