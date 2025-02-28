WhatsApp rolls out exciting new tools for status customization

WhatsApp is rolling out a redesigned composer interface for text status updates!
As per WABetaInfo, the new feature will allow some beta users to customize their status more easily.
Previously, users had to repeatedly tap the colour style button to change the background colour or font of a text status update.
Now, the new composer makes customizing text status updates easier by adding a selection bar at the bottom of the screen.
Instead of repeatedly tapping through options, users can now directly choose their preferred background colour or font with a single tap.
The redesigned composer reduces frustration by streamlining the process, making customization faster, more precise and more efficient.
This feature is available to some beta testers who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp for Android and it will be gradually rolling out to even more users in the coming weeks.
In addition to this, WhatsApp is working on a feature to edit sticker photos for status updates.
This feature will allow users to change the shape of sticker photos before adding them to a status update.