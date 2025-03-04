China hails DeepSeek as 'game changer' in artificial intelligence

Sci-Tech

  March 04, 2025
A Chinese official stated that DeepSeek's progress is a reflection of the growing success of China's Artificial Intelligence (AI) companies.

Lou Qinjian, a spokesperson for China's parliament, praised the achievements of DeepSeek's young team, calling their progress "commendable," in response to a question about China's developments in AI.

"DeepSeek adheres to an open-source approach and promotes the widespread application of AI technology globally which contributes Chinese wisdom to the world," he said.

Lou added, "Through the rise of companies like DeepSeek, we can see the innovation and inclusiveness of China's technological development."

Not only that, the app also became the most downloaded free app in both the UK and the US.

It has introduced AI models that are much more cost-effective compared to those developed by US companies like OpenAI.

Some countries, like South Korea and Italy have removed DeepSeek's chatbot from their app stores due to concerns about users' privacy.

However, China has fully welcomed it and local governments and technology companies are actively incorporating the chatbot into their systems.

